Yellowstone season 5 part 2: What the schedule could look like

At this point, we don’t think that it is some earth-shattering surprise that we are being forced to wait a good while in order to see Yellowstone season 5 part 2. The writers’ strike is still ongoing and by virtue of that, filming has yet to begin. The biggest thing that we are hoping for at the moment is that we can see everyone back at work at least later this summer, but there are some other hurdles to jump through. Think in terms of a possible actors’ strike and then also scheduling all of the cast members to be available all at once.

Speaking on schedules, why not also take a look for a moment at what the schedule could be for the second part of this story? Even though a lot is uncertain, we do have a reasonably good suggestion as to what things could look like.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So where do we begin? By reminding you that the Paramount Network is probably going to move heaven and earth in order to ensure that at least part of the final episodes premiere this year. This is already a far longer hiatus than they ever planned for, and if they can get some episodes on the air in late November or early December, they will do that.

Depending on if the writers’ strike is resolved in the next month or two, we tend to think the plan could be to extend the remaining six episodes to ten, and then air five at the end of this year and then the following five next year. Within those, we also do imagine that there will be some sort of work done to better set the stage for whatever the spin-off could be. We don’t think the main show is going to end without some more information about what that could look like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including some other information about what the future holds

What do you think we are going to see overall on Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other information all about the future.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







