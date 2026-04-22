The Night Agent season 4 spoilers: Titus Welliver, more sign on

It is true that we are likely going to be waiting a good while to see The Night Agent season 4 eventually arrive over on Netflix. With that being said, why not at least offer a better sense of what is to come today?

According to a new report from Deadline, a number of actors have been brought on board for the next chapter of the hit Gabriel Basso drama, led by Titus Welliver of Bosch fame. He is seemingly in line to play a special DOJ prosecutor, but the part has not been 100% confirmed as of yet. This casting feels especially fun given that Harry Bosch is in a lot of ways one of streaming TV’s first action heroes, and him popping up on this show feels almost like a spiritual crossover (even if it not a literal one).

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Beyond Welliver joining The Night Agent, we have heard about a few other notable castings, as well. Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Li Jun Li (Sinners) and Elizabeth Lail are all going to be appearing in some capacity and for the YOU alum Lail, her role could be perhaps the most personal to Peter. After all, it looks as though she could be playing his ex-fiancée Zoe. We are certainly happy for more backstory here, no matter what form it takes.

For those who have not heard as of yet, this new season is going to be filmed in Los Angeles, allowing it to have a pretty different look and feel from what we’ve seen already. We know that this is a priority for showrunner Shawn Ryan and the entire team, who do their best to create a rather different experience with each separate chapter of the show.

Related – See some more of the latest The Night Agent season 4 premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see moving into The Night Agent season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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