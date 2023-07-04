Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The ideal plan

We are very much aware at this point that we’ve been waiting a long time to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network. Ideally, we’d be at the end of this hiatus soon!

Unfortunately, we know already that this is not the case and that instead, we’re going to be waiting for a while still. That’s a consequence of scheduling issues, but also the fact that the writers’ strike is not even over yet as of this writing. Until that is resolved, production cannot even start! What we are trying to say here is rather simple: This is a process, and that’s something that you should be very attuned of as we continue into the next several weeks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Still, we want to do our best to be optimistic that at some point over the next few weeks, we are going to see a resolution for the strike and the writers will be paid what they deserve. If that happens, production can then pick up and we will move on to the next order of business.

What is the ideal start date?

We do personally think that the folks behind the scenes are going to do everything in their power to get episodes done this year if they are able, but it’s still going to take some time.

Remember that when Yellowstone season 5 was first greenlit, there was no indication that it was going to be the final season. Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan has already noted that if there needs to be more episodes added to the order, that will happen. When everything is said and done, we tend to hope that we’re going to see a ten-episode final run that begins either in late November or the start of December and from there, carries over into January / February. Maybe there is a slight break for the holidays, but this would make a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, we don’t think Paramount will announce anything else until they are in a spot where they can report things with confidence.

Related – Get some more news on Yellowstone now, including details on a potential spin-off

What do you think the best plan could be entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







