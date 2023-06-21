Yellowstone season 5: Matthew McConaughey spin-off not 6666

We’ve heard for some time now that a Yellowstone follow-up series could be coming with Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. With that in mind, we’ve long thought that this show would be the long-gestating 6666 series, and that it could also star people like Jefferson White.

Based on a new feature with Taylor Sheridan at The Hollywood Reporter, though, that may not actually be the case. As it turns out, this situation may be a little more complicated than we first realized.

Speaking to the publication, the prolific producer noted that he’s spoken to Paramount about the 6666 project, which is apparently on hold as he navigates the realities of filming around a real-life ranch (one that he worked to purchase not that long ago):

“That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here … You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

As for the spin-off potentially with McConaughey, it is reportedly going to have Yellowstone in the title. While the actor is not officially cast in the series, he is deep into conversations and Sheridan seems game to have him on board:

“He seems like a natural fit … We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’”

Hopefully, we will get a better sense of what this spin-off could look like whenever the second part of Yellowstone season 5 airs … but it will likely be some time. Just remember here that the writers’ strike is still ongoing and none of the actors seem to know what lies ahead from here.

