Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premiere date coming this year

Just in case you were worried about an extremely long wait heading into season 3 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at Prime Video, don’t be. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the epic based on the world of Tolkien will be back at some point later this year.

Does this mean that we are getting the show back this summer? That feels unlikely, as we are thinking instead of a launch somewhere around October or November. This would give the editors and visual artists time to properly craft this story, which we know is rather difficult for a multitude of different reasons.

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Now if you are curious what the overall story for season 3 is going to look like, just go ahead and view the synopsis below:

“Jumping forward several years from the events of season two, season three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

At least when it comes to the narrative alone, this season will likely feel more like the original Tolkien trilogy / the Peter Jackson movies than anything that we have seen so far. For us personally it is also our hope that it is going to bring together a lot of characters who have been largely off in their own worlds for most of the series so far. If there is a major criticism that has been out there for the story so far, it is that the show has been a little bit all over the place when it comes to the sheer number of stories that are tracked.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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