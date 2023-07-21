Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 video: Is Cole in big trouble?

As we prepare for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5, it does feel clear that a target is on Cole’s back. Also, it is not all that hard to figure out why.

After all, we can really just summarize things at present in the following way: At the end of this past episode, he made the super bold and shocking move to go ahead and target Shayne, despite the fact the two were close in the house. He went from an under-the-radar player to a serious threat overnight, mostly because he showed that he can be really ruthless and surprise almost everyone in the house.

The irony here, of course, is that had Cole gone along with the plan to target Karsyn, he would’ve been out of the competition. She is not Jeff Gordon’s daughter as so many people think, even if a lot of people are close to uncovering the truth with her. He has managed to stick around since he went after the person he had 100% figured out.

Judging from the new promo here, a lot of people are going to be doing their best to try to figure him out. Is there anything that he can do to try and combat this? Well, the simple answer here is that he needs to work really hard to get definite proof on who someone else is. If he can do that, then there is a chance that he will be able to then save himself even if someone is 90% sure on who he is. At present, most signs point to him being related to Alicia Keys, but we will have to see whether or not that turns out to be the case.

The most interesting player to us right now is Chris, mostly because even in spite of that clue being out there, no one seems to know he is related to Donny Osmond!

(Photo: ABC.)

