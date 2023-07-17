Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The Clue Wall expands

Next week on Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5, are things about to become so much more chaotic? It certainly feels that way, as producers are going to start to throw some more clues into the competition.

So far, this season has been rather interesting in that there are some contestants who were figured out rather easily; however, some others have been able to keep things under wraps. There has been a big divide and because of that, a few people have been able to breathe easy while others fight for their lives within the game.

Is that about to change? Well, it is certainly possible! To better set the stage for this, go ahead and check out the full Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

After a shocking elimination, one competitor has a target on their back. A supersized game of telephone puts the contestants’ communication skills to the test as they recite and decode limericks. Plus, new, helpful clues are found on the Clue Wall.

At this point in the season, we tend to think here that the eventual winner is going to be the person who excels at a couple of different things. A part of it is absolutely being able to throw people off the scent of who you are. Another part is winning challenges and working to eliminate your threats. Finally, the third part is just making sure you have good friendships in the game and people see value in keeping you. There is a lot to constantly think about here, and this is one of the reasons why this is, rather deceptively, one of the most complicated reality shows out there. It takes a lot of strategy to stay afloat amidst everything that is going on.

