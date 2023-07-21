NCIS season 21 premiere date: The realistic best-case scenario

When are we actually going to see NCIS season 21 premiere on CBS? We know that this question has been out there for a good while, and we would love to say that there is some sort of clear answer to it!

Unfortunately, that’s not where we are at this point, and we may not be there for a good while. As some of you are probably aware at this point, the broadcast network recently announced their fall schedule and within that, we learned that the landmark crime procedural is not coming back this fall. Sure, in theory there is a chance that this could change, but it is hard to be confident for many reasons. Not only has the Writers Guild of America been on strike for a good 80 days now, but they’ve been joined for over a week by the performers in SAG-AFTRA. There is also little evidence that the studios and networks within the AMPTP are interested in negotiating a new deal right now.

The obvious best-case scenario is that a deal is reached this month between parties, and that enables NCIS to come back in early December or so. However, that doesn’t quite feel realistic at present. What is? The idea that by the end of the summer, all parties involved find a way to figure this out. This would require the AMPTP to realize that writers and actor are not requesting anything that is all that is shocking or unreasonable; they just want a sustainable future and a piece of the streaming pie.

If a new deal is reached by the aforementioned end-of-summer point, than January probably is the best-case scenario for the show to come back. That would also allow for a season that could end up being around 13-15 episodes, which is still substantial enough to feel like a decent chunk of story.

Just know this: The cast and crew want to be back! They just want it to happen under fair circumstances.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

