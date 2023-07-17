NCIS season 21 premiere date pushed back — until when?

After weeks of speculation, it is now official — you will be waiting a while longer to see NCIS season 21 actually premiere on CBS.

Today, the folks at the network revealed an upcoming fall schedule — so what did we learn as a result of that? Well, the Sean Murray – Wilmer Valderrama series is not going to be back until January at the earliest, unless there are some things that change behind the scenes. As for the reason behind all of this, it has everything to do with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that continue to move forward in tandem. There is no indication at present as to when these are going to be over, and ultimately, it takes however long it takes. These writers and actors deserve to be fairly compensated, and this is one of the reasons why all of this could continue to keep going until we get around to the fall.

This is not the first time that NCIS has seen some sort of schedule change due to a work stoppage, as the writers’ strike during the 2007-08 season also had a seismic impact. We certainly don’t think that we are going to get 22-24 episodes this time around, and we actually may be lucky to get something in the range of 13 at this point.

Just know this throughout the hiatus: The cast and crew are eager to get back to work. They don’t want to strike, but ultimately have no real choice. Season 20 concluded with a pretty enormous cliffhanger with Nick Torres at the center of it. Suffice it to say, we are eager to get to the other side of that and see more of what is in store here. How can we not be?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

