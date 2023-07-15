NCIS season 21 premiere date: Impact of SAG-AFTRA strike

How is the future of NCIS going to be impacted by the newly-initiated SAG-AFTRA strike? We understand if many out there have that question. After all, consider the fact that there is already a writers’ strike underway, and it was looking more and more unlikely that the long-running crime procedural would be back this fall.

So what are things looking like now? Well, strange as it may seem, the actors’ strike actually does not directly impact what is happening with the future of NCIS. Why? Well, because there are no scripts due to the writers’ strike! Even if SAG-AFTRA strikes a new deal with the studios and networks this month, it will not matter until the WGA strike is over. This is the thing that is holding back NCIS and the rest of all network TV at present.

Can you argue that the new strike pushes back the timeline further on the writers getting a deal? Possibly, but all of this is necessary to better set up the future of these professions. We’ve already heard detractors of the strike saying that actors are being greedy, or that they are hurting other industries by taking this measure now. This is where we remind you of this: The majority of working actors don’t make the fraction of big-name stars, and they struggle to make ends meet just like everyone else. This strike is for them, and if they agree to a bad contract, that would give the corporate powers license to do the same thing to crew members and others down the road. This is about setting a precedent.

Just know that NCIS will eventually be back. The show has not been canceled by CBS, and it remains one of the most important programs in CBS’ roster. We just hope that the network cares enough to push for a better deal — that way, we can see new episodes sooner rather than later. There are great stories still to tell, but they hold a lot of power as to when they will be actually told.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

