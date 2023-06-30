NCIS season 21 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Is there a chance that we are going to learn an NCIS season 21 premiere date at some point over the course of July? How much can we really hope for here when it comes to news?

We don’t think that we have to tell you at the moment, but the interest is definitely there in getting more of the Sean Murray drama. After what we saw at the end of last season, the hype is there in a pretty substantial way. Is Nick Torres going to get himself arrested? Will he actually kill someone? For the time being, there is a reason to be worried about that.

Unfortunately, there is also a reason to be worried that we could be stuck waiting for a really long time in order to get answers. Because of the writers’ strike, there is no direct indication that the writers’ room is going to be open for a while. Until they are back to work, there is no way for filming to start. For the time being, we could be waiting until we get around to either November or later to get the show back on the air. Some of this will, of course, depend heavily on what is happening when it comes to negotiations between the WGA and the studios.

For now, we don’t expect a premiere-date announcement until production begins, at the very least. If we do receive some sort of information on this subject over the course of this month, it is most likely tied to CBS updating their fall schedule — which could mean that premiere dates for many different shows, and not just this one.

In general, it’s going to take however long is needed to get the writers what they deserve. It may be frustrating to be at such a standstill when it comes to news, but in the long run, all of this could prove to be for the best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

