NCIS season 21 premiere spoilers: Can Torres stop himself?

As we do get ourselves prepared for the NCIS season 21 premiere, there are a ton of questions to think about — and most of them are geared towards Nick Torres.

After all, how can they not be based on what happened on this past episode? Think about the end of the finale, where Wilmer Valderrama had a man at gunpoint that was tied to his family’s past. He has every motivation in the world to get some measure of revenge here, and he just has to figure out internally whether or not he is going to pull the trigger.

Now, we know that Nick is a guy who does have some demons from his past, and there are some dark impulses that could very well take over in this moment. The truth here remains that we don’t know the full story and so long as that is the case, there are a lot of questions that are still going to float around out there.

For the time being, we want to assume that Torres doesn’t kill him, mostly because doing this would mean the end of his career as a federal agent. Also, it is hard to figure that Knight, McGee, or Parker is going to be able to find him in time. Unless the end of the season 20 finale played around with time a little bit, they were nowhere near him at the time that this big confrontation happened! Just on the basis of all of this alone, we tend to think that there is some other door that the show is going to travel down.

In particular, we tend to think Torres is going to find some sort of way to stop himself from killing this man — but there may be other ramifications of this situation that play out through the rest of the season.

