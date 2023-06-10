NCIS season 21 premiere: What we absolutely NEED to see

How long are we going to be left waiting to see the NCIS season 21 premiere? Well, that part of the equation is still a mystery.

We’re not going to spend too much time in this article going into premiere-date possibilities, mostly because that feels like a fool’s errand. The show is going to back back whenever the writers’ strike is over, scripts are written, and the first few episodes are filmed. It could be the fall, or it could be much later.

The main question we want to answer in this article is one pertaining more to the story: What is it that we are actually going to see over the course of the premiere? These are really important episodes, since you want to pay off the finale and at the same time, work to also set the stage for something more.

Based on where the finale ended, we tend to think the NCIS premiere needs to focus almost entirely on one question first and foremost: Did Torres really kill that guy? There are reasons to think that he might have, including the fact that he clearly had the proper motivation to take out someone who tried to destroy his whole family. We think that we’ll see an answer to that, and potentially also some of what happened so many years ago.

If there is a big concern we have…

Is this storyline going to lead eventually to Wilmer Valderrama’s exit from the show? We still have it on our mind that he is also doing that Zorro project and understandably, that could cause some major scheduling conflicts. Is this a setup similar to what we had with Gibbs entering season 19? For now, we have to wonder.

