NCIS season 21: Will it be final season at CBS? Where it stands

We understand that we are going to be waiting for a while in order to see NCIS season 21 over at CBS, that’s not stopping us from having some discussions! That includes, of course, the idea of this potentially being the final batch of episodes.

It probably goes without saying, but we understand the concept of this being a rather uncomfortable thing to think about. After all, the last thing we want to imagine is having to say goodbye to a show like this! It brings so much to the table, and it has been a significant part of viewers’ lives for a rather long period of time now.

We recognize that on some level, it is WAY too early to tell if this is going to be the final chapter of the show or not, and the last thing that we’re going to do is offer any guarantees. However, we would be really surprised if the flagship show is about to become extinct. It remains the most-watched scripted show on broadcast TV schedule, and we do tend to think that this achievement matters a lot for CBS. Even if the show is more costly than some others they have, it’s hard to imagine them sending it away.

For the time being, we continue to feel as though the series is going to be on board for as long as the cast and producers want to do it. Even if there are some changes here and there behind the scenes, remember this: We already saw the show withstand the exit of Mark Harmon! If there was ever a departure that could have caused some element of frustration among fans, that was going to be it … and the series still persisted.

In the end, we still have a lot of hope in the future here. After all, it is rather hard not to!

Do you think that NCIS season 21 is going to be the final season at CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

