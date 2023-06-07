NCIS season 21: A hopeful Wilmer Valderrama message!

Is Wilmer Valderrama returning for NCIS season 21? That has been a question we’ve wondered for a long time — heck, even before the season 20 finale.

So what is the primary reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with him taking on another role: Zorro for an upcoming Disney+ project. We tend to assume that at some point, he’s going to head off to film that show, and whether or not he will be able to do both depends heavily on scheduling. (He could always leave the NCIS team for a while and come back, right?)

What we can go ahead and say for now is simply this: Wilmer is certainly not talking like a guy who is about to leave the show! CBS recently posted a video on their official Twitter for the show (see here) featuring the actor thanking fans for watching this past season, plus also hyping up everything that is coming up next. At the very least, we know that we have to learn whether or not Nick Torres killed that man; beyond just that, there’s a lot of backstory there to unpack. We know that this guy is someone who preyed upon his family, and we really just wonder whether or not Torres will find a way to keep from pulling that trigger. If he does that, he can never walk that back.

Does this guy have a lot of demons? Absolutely, and we understand that for Valderrama as an actor, a lot of this is going to be really fun for him to play. At the same time, we don’t want to see Torres become some sort of cold-blooded killer. there has to be another way, right?

Alas, we will be waiting longer than usual for the new season due to the writers’ strike. Hopefully, some more news comes in before too long.

