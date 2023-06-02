NCIS season 21 premiere date: What will we learn in June?

Is there any chance that we will learn an NCIS season 21 premiere date in June, or other details about the future? A little time has passed now since the finale, and that has allowed us a chance to at least process some events we had a chance to see on the show. It’s also enabling us to ponder more and more what the future is going to hold, especially when it comes to a character like Nick Torres. How can it not, especially on the basis of what we saw in the season 20 finale?

Now, we should start by revealing the obvious: There are no new episodes this month, and the same goes for the couple that follow. It is really September when things will start to get a little more ambiguous.

In past years, June was actually a month where premiere dates for a number of shows in the fall were announced but more than likely, that won’t happen this time around. Why? You don’t have to look any further than what is going on at present with the writers’ strike. There is no super-clear information out there at present about when said strike is going to end, but this is typically when the writers really get into high gear crafting new episodes. Even if the strike ends next week, production could still start a little bit later than in the past, pushing the date to October.

With all of this in mind, what we are trying to say here is fairly simple: You are probably going to be waiting a good while still to get a firm premiere date. Personally, we don’t think CBS is going to reveal one for NCIS or any other scripted show until weeks after the strike is over, and they have a much clearer sense of when filming is going to start back up.

We’re sure that the crime drama will be well worth the wait — for now, the best thing we can do is hope that the writers are paid what they deserve, and soon!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

