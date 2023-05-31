NCIS season 21 trailer: What are we expecting?

We do recognize at this point that the wait for an NCIS season 21 trailer is destined to be a long one, even if we wish that this wasn’t the case. The CBS show has been renewed, so at least you don’t have to worry about that part of things. Instead, you are stuck sitting around and wondering just new episodes are going to be coming back.

For the being being, it feels like we’re looking at a start date in either October or November, but it could be even later depending on how the writers’ strike goes. Our hope is that over the next month, we can start to see some resolution there … but how can we say that any of this is guaranteed? None of it is! We’re in this tricky spot at this point where we are having to exercise as much patience as possible and hope that the networks and studios do the right thing and support the writers.

As for how all of this connects to a potential season 21 trailer, it is pretty simple: We expect to see a little bit of footage start to surface once we get around to a month or so before the premiere. If the Sean Murray series comes back in November, for example, than we could see some footage in October.

As for what it could maintain, we do hope that it is pretty Torres-focused based on how we saw the most-recent season wrap up. It makes all the sense in the world to want to address his future. Is it possible that Wilmer Valderrama’s character actually gets arrested — for real this time? If that happens, it does mean that the entire future of the show starts to venture into a more uncertain place.

We’re sure the rest of the team could move forward, even without Torres — we just don’t want to see him kill that guy! There has to be another way to get justice, right?

