NCIS season 21: How many episodes should you expect?

As we continue to wait for NCIS season 21 on CBS, why not have a larger discussion for a moment about episode count? How many stories should you expect to see?

We recognize that once upon a time, things were pretty darn stable when it comes to 24-episode seasons being the norm. That changed in 2020 around the onset of the global health crisis. Season 20 was 22 episodes, the longest in the past few years. Because of the way that TV now works economically, we’re not sure that we will have a 24-episode season again.

For season 21 in particular, we also tend to think we’re looking at one of the shortest seasons so far. So how short are we talking? Much of that depends on the state of things with the writers’ strike.

Unless a deal gets worked out over the next week or two (which feels unlikely), odds are NCIS will be stuck doing less than 22 episodes moving forward into next season. The schedule is about to be seriously upset, and we’re thinking right now that somewhere from 18-20 may be the best-case scenario. We don’t think the production schedule is going to just be pushed back, as things are intentionally set up so that all of the episodes wrap up within May sweeps.

The most important thing right now remains rather simple: The writers deserve everything that they are asking for. Without them, we don’t have great stories! Given the way that season 20 tied up with that Torres cliffhanger, we know that the potential is high for us to get some really exciting stuff moving forward. We’re sure that there could be at least one or two episodes to resolve the end of season 20 and then from there, the story could start to become a little more procedural.

Related – What is the future of Wilmer Valderrama going to be on NCIS?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 21?

How many episodes are you expecting? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







