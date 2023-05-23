Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS, Nick Torres after finale?

Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS and his role of Nick Torres following the events of the season 20 finale? How worried should you be?

Well, the first order of business we should note here is pretty simple: We had our fears coming into “Black Sky” tonight. After all, we’ve heard a number of teases over time suggesting that some sort of big, Torres-centric cliffhanger could be coming at some point. Beyond just that, we also know that Wilmer is extremely busy at the moment. He has an upcoming Zorro project that he is developing at Disney+, and it is hard to kknow for sure when he’s going to be able to film that. (Because of the writers’ strike, there are a number of things that are up in the air in general.)

The one thing that we can tell you for now is that there is no clear evidence that Wilmer is going to be leaving the show long-term. If there is a Torres cliffhanger tonight, that doesn’t 100% mean that he is gone.

Do we still understand all of the fears? Absolutely! Just remember for a moment that Bishop’s exit from the show was relatively abrupt, both in terms of how it hit us and how it hit Torres. This show has blindsided us before, so of course we are ready for anything.

So what actually happened tonight?

Well, let’s just say that we’d be SHOCKED if Wilmer leaves the show after this (at least in the short-term), as we saw Torres confront a man with big ties to his family’s past. Did he kill him? That was strongly suggested, but we never actually saw it happen. In other words, let’s just say that it may be a while until we get answers.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

