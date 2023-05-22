NCIS season 21 premiere date hopes for Sean Murray, cast

After the big finale tonight, it makes all the sense in the world to want an NCIS season 21 premiere date over at CBS. Why wouldn’t you? We’re sure that the long-running police drama has a few more tricks up its sleeve, and we are curious to see what some more of those are going to be.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the show is coming back for more. This show was first renewed a good while ago, so there hasn’t really been much in the way of concern about the future. While this has not been the ratings behemoth that it was once upon a time for a good while, it did withstand the departure of Mark Harmon about as well as anyone could have hoped.

As excited as we are that NCIS is coming back, of course we do have to acknowledge the massive amount of uncertainty that is out there in regards to a return date. Because of the writers’ strike, production is almost certainly going to be starting off later than it has in the past. How late could that be? It’s almost hard to speculate. There isn’t much in the way of traction between the writers and the networks/streaming services at the moment, so the strike could go for many more weeks or even months.

If we are able to see season 21 premiere at some point before the end of the year, we’ll be happy — but the writers have to fight for what they deserve. All of their requests are reasonable.

Could season 21 be the final one?

We should note that at the moment, there isn’t any conversation out there suggesting this. Anything could still happen, but we’re not entering it with this particular sentiment in mind. More than likely, the show will stay put as long as the ratings are good.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

