And Just Like That season 2 episode 7: EP on Che’s future

There is no denying that even before And Just Like That season 2 premiered on Max this summer, there were already some secrets out there. Take, for starters, the return of John Corbett as Aidan, or the cameo from Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in the finale. The latter is something that everyone tried to keep under wraps, but it ended up leaking in the press regardless.

With all of this said, there was a major event in yesterday’s new episode that the writers were able to keep quiet for a really long period of time: The end of Miranda and Che’s relationship. The two’s coupling last season was a really controversial plot point given Miranda’s long history with Steve, but the writers committed to the story in season 2, even moving Miranda out to Los Angeles for a stretch while Che worked on a pilot.

This development may lead to some wondering what Che’s future on the show will be and as we’ve said already, the character is not going anywhere. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Michael Patrick King noted that their introduction into the world of And Just Like That was actually through Carrie rather than Miranda, and there are still reasons to keep them around moving forward:

“And I was so thrilled to have a chance to come back and make them more dimensional and human … So, there are a lot of reasons to keep someone in the show beyond, ‘Oh, their love interest faded out.’ And something that’s as vibrant as Che and as magnificent as what Sara Ramirez can do as an actor, it’s right there for the picking.” We will see how their story plays out moving forward, but one thing we wonder about now is whether Miranda could contend with her relationship and breakup being used for public consumption. After all, Che is a standup comedian who may draw from their real-life experiences… Related – Get some other news on the future of And Just Like That, including Aidan’s return What do you think we could see from Che on And Just Like That season 2 moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Max.) This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

