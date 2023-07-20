And Just Like That season 2 episode 7 promo: Drew Barrymore!

Next week on And Just Like That season 2 episode 7, let’s just say you’re going to have the installment everyone has been waiting for.

After all, consider this — you are going to have a chance to see an appearance from Aidan at the center of it! Carrie Bradshaw is getting set to see her old flame for the first time in years, and of course she’s going to get some serious apprehension. This is, other than Big, the most serious love interest she ever had. There were certainly a lot of people out there who felt like the two were endgame and understandably so.

Well, now the two are going to have their chance, but there is no real certainty that it all is going to work. Remember for a moment that they are different people and have gone through a lot. Who is to say for sure that the chemistry is still going to be there?

Beyond just Aidan, there are a lot of other big things ahead! Charlotte has a lot to take care of professionally at this point, Miranda has herself a “hot date” of her own, and we’re even going to see an appearance from Drew Barrymore! The acting icon is basically playing herself on her daytime talk show, which becomes important for at least one major character within the ensemble.

There’s going to be a lot of fun throughout this one — how can there not be when you think about the setting here in Valentine’s Day? It is one of the most romantic days of the year — at least in theory. The reality, of course, is that it can also turn out to be the most miserable for people within the blink of an eye.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

