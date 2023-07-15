And Just Like That season 2 episode 6: Is Aidan back?

For the majority of And Just Like That season 2, there is one big question that a lot of people have had: Where is Aidan? We have seen a lot of various previews featuring John Corbett and yet, he still hasn’t turned up.

If there is some good news that we can had down right now, it is simply this: You will have a chance to see the character back, and sooner rather than later. While the latest preview (click here) does not necessarily make it clear that Aidan is back for next week’s episode 6, it is pretty clear that you are going to be seeing him soon. We get the sense that this is more than just a one-episode guest spot and by virtue of that, there is a lot of story to tell for him and Carrie. They have an extensive past, but could they also have a future?

One thing that is rather interesting about these previews so far is that some of Carrie’s friends do wonder whether or not things are moving too fast for her. What’s her counter? Well, that’s rather simple — if something feels right, why worry about it? Why not work in order to ensure that things keep going strong? She doesn’t seem too worried about it.

Also, Aidan is doing everything that he can to make sure that he is the ultimate gentleman — he may even impress a few people along the way!

There is still that unpredictability…

Remember that one of the lessons that we’ve gotten from both And Just Like That as well as Sex in the City is that you never quite know where life will take you. By virtue of that, we’re not going to sit here and say that Carrie and Aidan are endgame … but there is a lot to be excited about here.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

