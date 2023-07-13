And Just Like That season 2 episode 6: Are Miranda, Che over?

As we get prepared to see And Just Like That season 2 episode 6 arrive on Max next week, should we also prepare for the end of Miranda and Che? Well, if nothing else there is somewhat a case to be made for this.

At the moment, it is really clear that the two are in really different places. Miranda has a very different life in between the time she gets up and her responsibilities. Che was moving at a different pace even before the news came in about their pilot and now, they’re on a spiral. Episode 5 concluded for the two with Che snapping at Cynthia Nixon’s character, saying that they needed some time alone after finding out that ABC wasn’t interested in their show.

So does this mean that the two are done? Hardly, but this is where we do remind you that this relationship was always a risky proposition from the start. The two are such different people, but it’s also coming about for Miranda so soon in the midst of everything with Steve. There’s also an air of unpredictability that comes with it. That may have been something that she was originally craving once upon a time, but this is clearly the other side of it.

As for the Carrie storyline, we gotta be getting close to seeing Aidan back, right? We are now a pretty significant chunk into this season, and the character was hyped up so much ahead of time. We understand not wanting to get to this character right away since there is a lot else going on with Carrie’s life, but we do think that it makes some measure of sense in order to ensure that we don’t see this rushed through near the end.

Hopefully, there is just some comedy above all else — that remains the most important thing with this series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

