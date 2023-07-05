And Just Like That season 2: Is total viewership down?

As we await the latest episode of And Just Like That season 2 on Max tomorrow, let’s take a look at the show’s reported performance. After all, there are some figures in here that some may consider to be fairly surprising.

According to data provided by Samba TV (per Elle), the season 2 premiere for the Sex and the City follow-up was watched by 463,000 households during the live + three-day viewing period starting on June 22. This is in contrast to the season 1 premiere drawing 1.1 million households in the same period.

So how should we take this? Well, it is easy to just look at these numbers on the surface and determine that And Just Like That is in big danger of not getting a season 3. However, the truth is a little more complicated. The premiere for the first season may have just generated a lot of viewership due to nostalgia for the original show, or because of the dramatic jaw-dropper that happened with Mr. Big. After that, viewership may have changed radically throughout season 1. We also can’t ignore the possibility that a lot of viewers are waiting until later in the season to binge at once. (Note that Max itself has not confirmed any of these figures.)

Also, we can’t forget that the events of the first season proved somewhat polarizing, especially when it comes to the relationship between Miranda and Che. This is still a huge part of the narrative in season 2, and we have to wait and see how everyone responds to that as time goes on here.

One surprise to us

Apparently, the news leaking out about Kim Cattrall’s cameo did not inspire more viewers to watch — though then again, we’re not going to see her until the finale. Would more casual viewers even know that, though?

Related – See more insight entering the next And Just Like That episode

What do you think about the reported viewing figures for And Just Like That season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, remember to also come back here to secure some other big-time updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







