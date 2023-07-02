And Just Like That season 2 finale: Cynthia Nixon’s Samantha fear

It is hardly a secret at this point that Kim Cattrall will be making a cameo at the end of And Just Like That season 2 as Samantha Jones. Is this something worthy of excitement? Absolutely, but a lot of the buzz right now is snowballing into something that may disappoint at the end of the day.

Ultimately, it is easy for false rumors to get started, whether it be the idea that this is some sort of lengthy appearance or that it will turn into something more. The reality here is that it’s a small appearance, devoid of any interactions between Samantha and other characters on-screen. It’s also not meant to set up a larger role for Cattrall in season 3. She has said multiple times that she’s not interested in returning to this character, and it seems mostly that she did this just as a little gift to longtime fans of both her and the show.

To keep the hype from getting out of control, the idea was for the cameo to remain a secret. That didn’t happen. Speaking to the Times in the UK, Cynthia Nixon described what’s going on as a result of the leak in advance:

“We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance. We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

We do think people will like it … but yes, there is almost sure to be a contingent of people who yell “that’s it!” after it happens. That’s through no fault of the producers, but rather the insatiable demands that a lot of people have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

