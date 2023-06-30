And Just Like That season 3: Don’t expect more Kim Cattrall

Is it really exciting that Kim Cattrall is appearing on And Just Like That at the end of season 2? Absolutely, but don’t expect some sort of full-time return from the actress as Samantha Jones.

Speaking in a new interview with Today, the subject of her upcoming appearance came up … but she also noted that there are no plans to revisit the famous character beyond what she’s already done:

“This is as far as I’m gonna go … We went shopping at Bergdorf; we got a great freaking outfit … So it felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon — and then a great martini!”

Cattrall did note that she does have affection for Samantha as a character, but nothing about her saying this comes as a surprise. Remember that once upon a time, the idea of her returning to this franchise felt impossible. She had said in multiple interviews that she was completely disinterested in going back, and we tend to think she decided to do this mostly as a gift to longtime fans of hers. It has also drummed up some publicity for what else she is doing now, including Netflix’s new series Glamorous and also season 2 of How I Met Your Father, where she plays the older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

We know that Kim filmed her cameo without any of her former co-stars present, and we tend to imagine that it will involve her messaging Carrie or one of her friends. The ideal situation here would be learning that all parties involved are getting back in contact and mending fences, and we can at least believe that the original core four characters are on great terms … even if we don’t seem them on-screen.

It is worth noting that technically, And Just Like That does not even have a season 3 renewal at present. Still, doesn’t it feel inevitable to anyone else out there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

