And Just Like That season 2: HBO boss behind Kim Cattrall return

In case you were curious how Kim Cattrall’s return for And Just Like That season 2 came about, we now have an answer. In the end, let’s just say that there are some parts of this that are a definite surprise.

Take, for starters, the fact that it was HBO boss Casey Bloys himself who actually made the call to the actress to convince her to return as Samantha Jones, even if it was just a short cameo.

Speaking in a new interview on The View this week, Cattrall went on to describe the process of her coming back to the series.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do [to bring you back]?’ … And I went, ‘Hmmm… let me get creative.”

One thing that was really important for Kim was getting back Patricia Field, the original Sex and the City costume designer:

“I just thought If I’m going to come back, I got to come back with that kind of [all-important] Samantha style … I got to push it. And we did.’”

Will this appearance set the stage for more?

Well, at the moment we wouldn’t bank on that happening. After all, we’re just grateful at the moment that we are getting to see her at all! This really just feels like one of those instances where we should just be happy we’re getting something that was never guaranteed in the first place.

After all, remember that for Kim’s cameo in season 2 (supposedly the end of the season), she did not film with any of her former co-stars. There is still an on-screen reunion element we are not seeing here, and honestly, it remains to be seen if we ever really will.

You can watch a clip from Cattrall’s The View appearance here.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

