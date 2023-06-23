And Just Like That season 2 episode 3 promo shows Aidan’s return

Following the two-episode premiere on Max yesterday, it makes so much sense to want to know more about And Just Like That season 2 episode 3. How can you not, given that there is so much stuff to be excited about here?

Well, based on the promo in particular that we have seen now for the rest of the season, there are so many things to be psyched-up about … with Aidan being at the top of the list. How can he not be? We know that John Corbett is a really iconic actor within this world, and his relationship with Carrie is likely going to be really different from what it was before. After all, the two of them are very different now! They have gone through a lot over the years and as a result of that, we’re sure that their story is going to have some different wrinkles to it than what we have seen before. At the end of the day, it feels a little bit like something that you would want if they find a way back to each other.

As for what’s ahead for the other main characters, Miranda still has to figure out how to navigate her life with Che. Cynthia Nixon’s character made this really bold decision to move to the West Coast to be with them, and that is going to come with a lot of different highs and lows. There are, after all, things about this relationship that could surprise each of them, and they are not always going to mesh.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is going to work on finding herself, but doing that comes with a fair share of challenges, whether it be finding her right avenues for success or Harry stepping up and taking some of her previous responsibilities.

