And Just Like That season 2 episode 2: Is Carrie’s podcast over?

Following the events of And Just Like That season 2 episode 2, everything for Carrie Bradshaw is different once more.

Entering this new chapter of the Max comedy, it has been clear that the winds of change would blow through a number of different stories. What we saw here was another reminder of that, though the big change here for Sarah Jessica Parker’s character was professional and personal this time around.

Basically, what we saw here was both simple and life-altering: Carrie’s podcast is over, seemingly due in part to her refusal to follow an ad read. Sure, this all feels over-the-top, but it is a reminder of how much corporations and 30-second spots have a stranglehold on this whole industry. The words themselves barely ever produce any revenue!

To go along with losing her podcast, Carrie has also lost a love interest, as it is pretty clear things between her and Franklyn are now done. Granted, she never thought of this has some sort of super-serious thing and because he’s looking for something more, you can make the rather cliched argument that things just “ran their course” for the two of them.

With all of this, Carrie now finds herself in a place where both personally and professionally, she’s free. This is a really interesting place to be, and we do think that in a lot of ways, this could set up for a lighter, funnier season than what we had the first go-around. We do at least know this: Carrie can be much more prepared now for Aidan’s eventual arrival into this world. We know that it is happening at some point, and it is really a matter of when more so than if.

Related – Want to learn more about what’s ahead on And Just Like That season 2 episode 3?

What did you think about the first two episodes of And Just Like That season 2?

Be sure to sound off right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here — we will have more updates as this season goes along.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







