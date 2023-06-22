And Just Like That season 2 episode 3 air date: The path ahead

Following the big, two-episode premiere today on Max, what can you hope for with And Just Like That season 2 episode 3?

We should start off in this piece by noting this, and it’s rather simple: Of course you would want more of the Sex and the City sequel series almost immediately! We understand that you have waited so long to see the cast and crew back, so why wouldn’t you want to dive head-first into more.

Unfortunately, And Just Like That does not release like a Netflix show and in some ways, we’re pretty lucky to get two episodes at once the first week. The plan is for episode 3 to air on June 29, and we are going to see a weekly rollout over the course of the whole series. This allows viewers plenty of chances to check out new episodes every single week, and we do tend to think that there is a lot of great stuff that you will be seeing around every single corner.

In general, we know that the plan is for season 2 to deliver a number of happy returns from the past, plus some romantic moments and of course plenty of humor. We know that there were parts of the first season that were incredibly polarizing, and we’re sure that this will be the case this time around, as well.

After all, perhaps the most important thing to remember here is rather simple: This show is meant to be a reflection of life! We know that no one ever agrees with the decisions that every single person makes year in and year out, and that will be reflected in a lot of these stories. The only thing that we can say at present is to prepare long in advance.

