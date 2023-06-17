And Just Like That season 2: Cynthia Nixon on Miranda’s story

Can you believe that the premiere of And Just Like That season 2 is a mere matter of days away on Max? We’ve waited a long time to see it! We anticipate that the new batch of episodes will have comedy, drama, and a handful of surprises.

Of course, when it comes to Miranda’s story we are mostly eager to see how the audience reacts. Cynthia Nixon’s character easily had the most polarizing story of anyone during season 1, especially when it comes to her relationship with Che. It’s possible that we explore this dynamic a lot further in season 2 and understand it better — there is no guarantee that the two are going to be happy on the West Coast! Also, given that so much of this story is based in New York and around her relationship with Charlotte and Carrie, we do think we’ll see her navigate back there at some point.

Of course, Nixon can’t say too much about where the journey of her character is going. However, she did tease the following to Parade in a new interview:

Where we left Miranda at the end of the last season, she had made this big, bold decision to renounce her very coveted internship and follow Che (Sara Ramirez) to California to be the girlfriend of the new TV star. That’s where we pick them up, and it has lots of wonderful things and lots of pitfalls as one could imagine. I can’t say much more than that.

Ultimately, we think that this will be yet another part of Miranda’s journey of self-discovery. That is a big part of what this show really is. The writers are cognizant of this idea that you never start growing and changing in life, and the point of And Just Like That is allowing everyone to evolve in unexpected ways.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates moving into And Just Like That right now, including the Kim Cattrall cameo

What do you most want to see for Miranda moving into And Just Like That season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







