And Just Like That season 2: Actor responds to Kim Cattrall cameo

Clearly, one of the biggest news stories of the past few days has been Kim Cattrall appearing as Samantha Jones during And Just Like That season 2. Even if this appearance is slated to be pretty small in the grand scheme of things, isn’t it nice to know it is happening? At the very least, we tend to think so.

Ultimately, we’re happy to hear more people react to it who are affiliated with the show, especially when it comes to asking a really big question: How much did the cast know about this happening before it did? It probably varies depending on the person; Sarah Jessica Parker, for example, was probably aware of more than many other people.

What we can tell you is that one actor of the show knew nothing about the appearance until it was out there in the press. Speaking to People Magazine, Evan Handler (who plays Harry) admitted that he found out about the news at the same time as everyone else. He also had the following to say:

“I think it is great. I do … Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

The producers apparently worked really hard to keep her appearance a secret at the time the cameo was filmed, so it does beg the question further as to how the news eventually got out. We suppose that this is one of those things that will never be altogether clear. However, it does make us all the more excited for the return of the show come June 22. There is no indication as to when this cameo will fit into the story, as in theory, it could have been shot out of order with the rest of the story.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

