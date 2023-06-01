And Just Like That season 2: Kim Cattrall confirms Samantha news

Just one day after the news first broke, Kim Cattrall has confirmed it herself: She will be back as Samantha Jones on And Just Like That season 2.

Once upon a time (or, really just a week ago), we never thought that this would happen. After all, the actress has said on multiple occasions that she had no intention of returning to the Sex and the City franchise. With that in mind, we just put the possibility out of our mind until the reports emerged this week. It doesn’t appear as though Cattrall’s part is anything more than a small cameo, but isn’t a little bit of Samantha better than none at all? We tend to think so!

In a post on Instagram today, the actress posted about her return to the show with a link alongside a pretty simple message: “Happy Pride.” (June 1 is the official beginning of Pride Month.)

Is the return of Samantha going to set up a reconciliation between her and Carrie Bradshaw? We certainly think that this is possible. We’d love to say that it will pave the way for a larger role for her in a potential season 3, which still has not been confirmed. (We do think that Max would be silly to cancel the show.)

The smart thing about this news coming out today

While we’re sure that there are people out there who would have preferred this news to be a surprise, think about it like this: The news releasing now will engage people ahead of the season 2 premiere. It may even convince some people who haven’t seen the show yet to do so, even if there are no guarantees that Cattrall will ever have a larger role than just this.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

