NCIS: Hawaii season 3: Star reactions to cancellation

At the time of this writing, we are still reeling from the shocking news that NCIS: Hawaii has been canceled after three seasons. This was a show that a few months ago, felt like a lock for a season 4 — there’s also nothing in the ratings that suggests that it should be coming to an end. We are profoundly shocked, and we do wish that there was some sort of proper reason why we could understand this better.

Unfortunately, we are where we are now, and we’ll be spending the next little while trying to make better sense of what took place here. It seems like budgetary restraints are one factor, but so are a number of others that we don’t quite understand. This is why we’ll let star Jason Antoon (Ernie) speak more on the subject. Here is what he had to say on Twitter:

This business is brutal and makes no sense. Mahalo to all and everyone who supported us – we had soooo much fun. Best and nicest cast and crew ever.

It goes without saying, but we obviously wanted a show like this to go on for many more seasons — or, at the very least, go out on their own terms. Because of the timing of this cancellation the Hawaii show now has no chance to have a proper ending and there is potentially a big cliffhanger coming at the end of the season — nothing is apparent there at the moment. This is just one of the worst things about network TV shows, as all the companies have been proven themselves to be merciless time and time again.

Less than two weeks ago, NCIS: Hawaii was treated as this wonderful part of one of the greatest franchises in TV history. Now, it’s been kicked to the curb despite posting better live ratings than the season before. Make it make sense.

