NCIS: Hawaii shocker: Show canceled after three seasons at CBS

CBS has now made the most shocking decision of the entire 2023-24 season. NCIS: Hawaii has been canceled.

To call this news stunning does not do it justice. The live ratings were actually up versus season 2, and it comes on the heels of the network trumpeting this show heavily during the 1,000th episode celebration. An episode was just aired for the Vanessa Lachey drama titled “The Next Thousand” — then, you do this?

The news is equally jaw-dropping when you consider the behind-the-scenes efforts made to keep it around. According to Deadline, producers had already agreed to a budget cut for a shortened fourth and final season, and they were open to other concessions as well. This felt like a series that would continue to put up stable numbers, and it is ending now for what feels like some unknowns elsewhere. It isn’t just the NCIS: Origins prequel, but also some other upcoming scripted shows that are far from guarantees.

It’s worth noting that if NCIS: Hawaii aired elsewhere, it would for sure have been renewed weeks ago. CBS is in a good spot with many of their shows, however, and this prompted a higher threshold.

Is there a chance it airs elsewhere?

Anything is still possible but for now, it’s best not to pinpoint a single spot. Acquiring a show is a tricky / costly proposition, and it’s harder for a rival broadcast network to pick up a series known for airing at CBS. Paramount+ feels like the best non-broadcast choice; meanwhile, there is always a chance CBS changed their mind given that they did with SWAT last season after initially canceling it.

If this is the end for NCIS: Hawaii, the series is 100% missing some valuable things. This was the first female-led entry into the franchise and also featured valuable LGBTQ+ representation in the Lucy / Whistler relationship. Also, a unique and beautiful setting. We’ll keep watch to see if there are any other changes down the road — stay tuned for more reaction.

What do you think about NCIS: Hawaii being canceled at CBS?

Share right now for some other updates, and stay tuned for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







