And Just Like That season 2 trailer: Carrie, Aidan, and more

Leading up to the June 22 premiere of And Just Like That season 2 on Max, why not celebrate the newly-released trailer?

We certainly are expecting some big things for the Sex and the City follow-up and in a way, this should be when the story starts to find its stride. Let’s think about this for a little bit! The first season was really about resetting the world after a long time jump, and also getting Carrie in the immediate aftermath of losing Big. Now, she can start to look forward, and we’re also seeing her start to evolve a little bit. Who knew that you could use an oven as something other than storage?

Within this season Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte will all have their notable stories as they move on to the next key phases of their lives, but we’re not going to pretend as though Aidan isn’t a top story here. John Corbett is back as the iconic love interest from the past, who last surfaced in the Sex and the City 2 film. There is such a long and complicated history between him and Carrie, so we can’t just guarantee that things are going to work out. Sometimes, the past is in the past for a really specific reason.

Beyond all of this, we do think that the excitement for season 2 is amplified by the super-surprise return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha — which, by the way, we’re curious about mostly from a promotional standpoint. This appearance was filmed under a heavy veil of secrecy in March, separate from almost anything and everything with And Just Like That. How did this get out now, and why did this get out now?

You can watch the full trailer for the season over here.

