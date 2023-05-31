And Just Like That season 2: Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha

Is this latest bit of And Just Like That season 2 casting news some of the most shocking that we’ve ever seen? We do think there is a good possibility of that.

After all, let’s just put it like this: We never imagined that we would see Kim Cattrall back in any capacity as Samantha Jones. She has made her thoughts really clear over the years about wanting to move forward, and she has also not seemingly kept up publicly with a lot of the cast.

Yet, Variety reported today that you will be seeing the Sex and the City alum make a cameo at some point in the upcoming batch of episodes airing this summer. Cattrall (who is currently on How I Met Your Father) shot her appearance back in March, and she did not appear on-screen with Sarah Jessica Parker or any of her other former co-stars.

What’s also interesting about this report is that costume designer Patricia Field dressed Cattrall for this appearance — she was a big part of the original HBO show, but has not been a part of the Max spin-off in the same capacity.

We can only imagine that if producers were willing to do everything in their power to get the actress back as Samantha, there must be a pretty good reason for it. We know that Carrie tried to reconcile things with the character during the first season, so we suppose this scene could be just shot to show that the two characters are on good terms now, even if they are not seeing one another in any regularity. Samantha was not even based out of New York in the first season, so it makes some sense that we would not see her, even if she and Carrie are on pretty good terms.

There is no official renewal yet for a season 3, so we imagine that we can cross the bridge of a possible return there when we come to it.

Related – Get more news on And Just Like That, including a premiere date

What do you think about Kim Cattrall coming back for And Just Like That season 2?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates as the story moves forward.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







