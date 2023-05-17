And Just Like That season 2 premiere date confirmed

Just in case you were wondering when you would have a chance to see And Just Like That season 2 arrive, we’ve got answers!

Today, it was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront event that the Sarah Jessica Parker series will be premiering with the first two episodes on Thursday, June 22. From there, new episodes will stream weekly. There are 11 in the season overall, so there’s going to be a lot of time to dive into what’s next for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate a different part in their lives.

Just in case you are a little bit confused about the show’s new streaming home, know this — when the new season premieres, it is going to be on the Max streaming service. This is the same one as HBO Max, just with a new name and different branding. That transition is going to be happening next week, and we don’t think that the interface is going to be all that different.

Now, there is no real questioning that one of the big selling points entering this season is going to be getting a chance to see John Corbett around as Aidan, a pretty big foundational character from within the world of Sex and the City. We’ll see what’s going on in regards to Carrie’s personal life here.

Will there be some other surprises ahead?

We certainly hope so, and for a number of different reasons. The thing that we learned from the first season of the show is that life is unexpected — we never thought Big would die at the very start of the show and yet, here we are. Let’s just wait and see what the next chapter of this story really looks like, no? We just hope that can live up to the legacy of the original, and those are pretty big shoes to fill.

What do you most want to see moving into And Just Like That season 2?

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

