Doctor Who spoilers: David Tennant teases epic return

There are so many things to be psyched about when it comes to Doctor Who a little later this year — so where can we even start? Well, you’ve got the return of David Tennant for the three-part anniversary special in November. Then, over the holidays you will see the start of season 14 and with that, the formal debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the full-time lead. (Gatwa will debut at some point before that in the specials.)

For now, though, let’s spend a moment discussing the return of Tennant, shall we? There are a lot of misconceptions out there, including one that he is playing the same exact version of The Doctor (Ten) that he was in the past. In a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine, here is what he had to say on that subject:

“The Doctor’s been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before … I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?”

The latter statement is something that we’ve also discussed here in the past, as it is possible that this iteration of The Doctor could end up being somewhat similar to The War Doctor, who has their own, special designation. Because Doctor Who is in general such a broadly creative universe, who is to say that there is any precise rulebook that has to be followed? So long as it makes sense to fans after the fact, this is a show that can honestly due just about anything that it wants.

Hopefully, some more teases for both the anniversary special and also the new season are going to surface in the near future. Let’s cross our fingers for that, shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including the latest Sonic Screwdriver

What do you think we are going to be seeing from David Tennant with his Doctor Who return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







