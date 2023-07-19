Doctor Who spoilers: See Fourteenth Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver

While we await the return of Doctor Who to BBC One a little bit later this year, we are pleased for whatever teasers that we can get! That includes today, a first look at the Sonic Screwdriver for the Fourteenth Doctor.

If you head over to the link here, you can check out a new video that very much sets the stage for this — and isn’t it exciting? As cool as this is, we would be remiss to not note that this is very much reminiscent of both the Tenth and Eleventh Doctor’s Screwdrivers, and some of that could be purposeful given that it might be David Tennant once more who holds it.

You see, this is where things get a tad confusing and up for interpretation. Is Tennant’s new incarnation for the 60th anniversary going to be viewed as his own, numerical Doctor? Or, is he going to get some sort of special title a la the War Doctor? This can be a hard thing to sort through, but we know that he is not just reprising his previous role as the Tenth Doctor; this is someone a little bit different. In the end, this Screwdriver could end up being in the possession of Nucti Gatwa, who will be the full-time star of Doctor Who within the relatively near future. He will make his debut during the 60th anniversary special and after that, his proper season should kick off a little bit later in the year.

No matter whose Screwdriver this truly is, let’s just celebrate the continued teases! We know that all Whovians have waited an extremely long time already to be emerged again in this world, and we are very much excited to be in the position that we are. Let’s just hope that everything moving forward is every bit as exciting as we know that it can be.

