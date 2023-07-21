The Witcher season 4 spoilers: EP on Liam Hemsworth transition

As many of you know already, The Witcher season 4 is going to look rather different from the first three seasons for many reasons. What’s one of the biggest ones? Think in terms of seeing Liam Hemsworth come on board as the new Geralt.

We know there is skepticism out there about the change, largely for two different reasons. For starters, recasting a lead character on any show is really hard! Also, Henry Cavill did such a fantastic job as this character over the years. We’re still willing to see what Hemsworth brings to the table, as there are going to be things that are both similar and different from Cavill’s current take as the character.

We also do think that the producers have a plan to ease the transition a little bit. Speaking per the Radio Times, here is what show EP Tomek Bagiński had to say — while being cagey at the same time:

“I still like my head on my neck! … Lauren [Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner] and her team – and there are a few really good writers returning to the writers’ room for season 4 – I think they cobbled together a really nice opening which is really true to the books.

“This is a very little thing that I will tease – people who know the books really deeply also know that this is not a typical fantasy book. It’s not just one world. It’s not just one story happening in those books, in those stories.

“It’s a huge, huge world which is very, very complex… I will stop here!”

Intrigued? Well, we are curious as to how the creative team makes this work, especially since we hardly think that this was the original plan. Yet, if Cavill wanted to move on to do other things, who could blame him? Actors always want to test themselves creatively over time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

