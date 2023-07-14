The Witcher season 3 episode 6 trailer sets stage for Geralt’s future

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Witcher season 3 episode 6 on Netflix a little later this month, why not enjoy a new trailer?

After all, we already know entering the remaining episodes of the season that everything could be on the line for Geralt. He may be pontificating a certain sort of endgame, as he knows not only what is on the line for him, but also those close to him. The sense of high stakes at present are a big part of what makes things so very interesting at this given point. Also, us recognizing that Henry Cavill is going to be leaving this show sooner rather than later and we do have to prepare for some sort of goodbye.

You can view the trailer over at the link here, and we’ll admit that we have some concerns. The idea of Geralt being separated from Ciri and Yennefer is not something that pleases our soul, but we understand that there is some intention that comes out of it.

In general, the visuals moving forward are stunning, especially when it comes to how much varying geography and style we are going to be seeing from start to finish here. It does seem as though the producers at least put a lot of effort into giving the end of Cavill’s run its own sort of gravitas; we’ve heard already that there is a conclusion to this chapter that will make some sort of sense, at least when it comes to setting the stage for Liam Hemsworth down the road.

At least we know that we don’t have to wait too long to see more of the next part of the show. Also, it is nice to know that the franchise could find a way to live on.

