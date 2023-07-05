The Witcher season 3 episode 6 return date: What Netflix wants

We know that all things considered, the wait for The Witcher season 3 episode 6 is not extremely long. After all, just think about it this way: We’ve had to wait SO much longer for a lot of other projects at Netflix. The series will return in just over three weeks for what is the epic send-off for Henry Cavill as Geralt.

So what lies ahead there? We know the character wasn’t in the best position at the end of episode 5, but it should be obvious that the producers are not going to kill this character off. Instead, prepare for a number of other epic twists as we see him try to work his way out of this situation, and both protect and be protected at the same exact time.

In the past, we’ve already gone through why episode 5 was the right part of the story to end on for now — mostly, there was enough of a shift in the story for it to really work. We do think that Netflix wanted a split season, but didn’t want to do it in a way that majorly disrupted the narrative. Episode 6 will likely pick up where episode 5 left off, but we have a chance to spend the next few weeks discussing things.

As for what Netflix is really wanting out of the break, it is two-fold. We think that a part of them loves being able to brag about the show’s performance for a little while longer than they would be able to if they debuted the episodes all at once. Also, they want to make more money from subscribers! We cannot sit here and pretend like that is the case.

(Of course, all of this is frustrating given how much Netflix charges per month now, though we also recognize that a lot of their shows are getting more and more expensive over time.)

