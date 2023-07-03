The Witcher season 3 episode 6 return date: When to expect more

As many of you out there more than likely know you’ll be waiting a little while to see The Witcher season 3 episode 6. Netflix split up the Henry Cavill drama into parts, which is primarily a way to get the first section out there to viewers faster. (Of course, we also tend to think that it helped to ensure that they got multiple months out of diehard fans.)

So when are we going to learn a little bit more about what the future holds? You may be waiting for a couple of weeks but in the end, we do tend to think that promotion for the next chapter of the story is coming perhaps a little bit sooner than you’d think.

The final three episodes are going to launch officially on July 27, but we hardly imagine that you’ll be forced to wait that long to see more footage from what lies ahead. We tend to think that come July 20 at the latest, there will be some sort of additional trailer or footage that drops. Note that it may not be some substantial two-minute tease, but we at least think that there’s going to be a thirty-second preview. That’s the sort of thing that may be necessary to convince people to stay subscribed.

Given the way that the first half of season 3 build things up around Geralt, we tend to think that some of the most epic battles are still to come. We do think the producers were even more incentivized to end this season on a high note since it does mark the end of Cavill’s tenure as this character.

Of course, there is a season 4 coming to Netflix eventually, but it is going to feature Liam Hemsworth stepping in to this part. We may be waiting a while to get some other major details about that.

What do you most want to see moving into The Witcher season 3 episode 6 at Netflix?

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

