The Witcher season 3 episode 5: Is there a big cliffhanger?

If you made it to the end of The Witcher season 3 episode 5, then you know the stage has been set for an epic final three episodes on Netflix. So much of the first five episodes was about setting the table and the stakes for Geralt, Ciri, and some other characters. In the end, though, we got some reveals that do feel pretty essential to everything that will be coming over the final three episodes.

So where should we begin here? Well, it only feels natural to note that Geralt and Yennefer spent most of the season searching for the mage … and it was Vilgefortz they were looking for the entire time. It’s at least an important reveal when it comes to explaining what some of the mission will be in the remaining episodes … provided that Geralt gets out of the present predicament that he is in.

After all, remember that in the closing minutes of episode 5, Henry Cavill’s character has Dijkstra’s blade on him, while he is also hearing that he should have picked a side. Consider this another reminder of the complicated political landscape of this world, but we aren’t exactly in a spot where we are sitting back and thinking that there is any way that Geralt actually dies from this. This cliffhanger is really just another challenge for him to overcome.

We recognize that fans of The Witcher have extremely high expectations for what this show can be, and ultimately for good reason. You have to consider first and foremost how beloved the source material is, both in terms of the stories and the games. Also, the high points for the Netflix show have been outstanding. We’ll say that overall, the first five episodes of this season are a step in the right direction, especially after Blood Origin proved to be such a mess.

