Stranger Things 5 premiere date: The impact of both strikes

As many of you out there knew already, we are going to be waiting to see Stranger Things 5 premiere over on Netflix. The Duffer Brothers have already come out and said that they will not start production on the final episodes until the writers’ strike is over. That has not been going on for around 80 days, which is an incredibly long period of time. We’re still not at the 100-day mark we were for the writers’ strike in the 2007-08 season, but we are getting there.

This month, we have also learned that the actors’ strike is getting lumped on top of this. So what is this going to mean in regards to the show’s future? Well, it is complicated, but maybe not as much here as some other shows either in production or waiting to start.

First and foremost, note this — even if the SAG-AFTRA strike ended tomorrow, filming still would not begin since the writers still do not have their issue resolved. This is a case where both strikes have to be concluded for anything to get done here. You cannot have one group without the other.

So which will end first? For the time being, we tend to think that the actors are going to be first, mostly due to the precedent that we have seen in the past. Yet, with this show it really doesn’t matter since both deals have to get done.

When will the final season premiere?

Well, the initial idea was that Stranger Things would be back at some point in 2025 and technically, that is still possible. It really just comes down to how long all of this goes. Just remember here that this is a series that takes a long time to shoot and beyond that, a long time in post-production. We just hope you are the patient type…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

