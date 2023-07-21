Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3: More Clement, Raylan

As you get yourself prepared to see Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 on FX next week, here is one assumption you can make. Based on some early information that we’ve got, the showdowns between Raylan Givens and Clement Mansell are only going to get more intense.

Should you be shocked by that? Hardly. We know that Raylan’s the sort of crime-fighter where he’ll stop at nothing to get justice, even if it means dealing with a ton of setbacks and problems along the way. Clement could be a huge setback, mostly because he’s not going to shy away from carnage. He is prepared to deal with Raylan head on; is he really going to be prepared for it?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the rivalry with Timothy Olyphant’s character (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), here is some of what Boyd Holbrook had to say:

“Clement can’t get enough of it. He loves it. He loves screwing around with this guy to a point, and then it gets a little too serious. But it is a totally different dynamic than Boyd Crowder [Walton Goggins]. Those guys knew each other, and there’s more longevity between the characters. Being that this is a limited series, the structure is built from the get-go that these guys are gonna collide.”

Just in case you did need some further confirmation that season 2 is going to mark the end of this show, there you have it. On the other side of this, we will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the larger franchise.

