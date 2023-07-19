Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 promo: Raylan’s fight

Following last night’s epic and awesome two-part premiere, do you want to take a look ahead to Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3? What about the rest of the season overall?

There are so many different things that we could say based on the promo that aired on FX last night, but we should start with this: The central focus of the season seems to be that battle between Raylan Givens and Clement Mansell. The problem is that Clement is even more dangerous than he at first seems.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, there are two different planes in which this character is operating. He’s got his criminal empire on the ground, but it seems like he’s also got his hooks into some powerful people, as well. He has Carolyn operating alongside him in a way that does not behoove her status, and it makes it all the harder for Raylan to take him down. Who knows if he’s got some dirt on some other people? We’ve already gotten a whiff of some of the corruption that is coursing through Detroit.

The question that you have to ask yourself at this point is pretty simple: Is there a way to stop the unstoppable? How can you defy the odds? Well, Raylan is in some ways the ultimate underdog here. Sure, he is experienced and good at his job, but we’re also talking about a fish out of water fighting on someone else’s home turf. It’s not as though everything at present is playing out in his favor, and he is going to need to rely some on cleverness and his social skills to get the job done.

For now, let’s just hope that we’re set up for some really great stuff moving forward. You can see the promo for the rest of the season here.

What do you think is coming up on Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 and beyond?

