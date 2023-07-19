Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3: A breaking point?

After the big, two-episode premiere tonight on FX, do you want to learn more on Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3?

First and foremost, we should note that moving forward, there’s only going to be a single episode a week. Sure, it would be awesome if we were to get more than that, but that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. The network wants to space things out, and the big premiere event today was meant mostly to get the ball rolling.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

So as the story moves forward, we would say that the main event is going to be seeing whether or not Raylan can balance out working to solve the central case while also balancing out things with his daughter Willa. Remember that she wasn’t exactly central to the original show, and the two aren’t exactly in their typical neck of the woods, either. This entire situation is meant to generate a lot of conflict, and we tend to think we will see that play out here from start to finish.

Below, you can check out the full Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more news all about what you can expect:

Raylan and the Detroit Police round up some promising suspects, provoking Carolyn’s ire. Mansell and Sandy move on the Albanian mark. Things with Willa reach a breaking point. Written by Eisa Davis and Chris Provenzano. Directed by Jon Avnet.

Of course, we tend to think that the rivalry between Clement and Raylan is going to be pretty central to whatever we get over the course of this series. Remember that on some level it has to get close to matching the tension between Raylan and Boyd, and doing that is not easy.

Related – Get some more discussion now all about Justified: City Primeval, including the chances we see Boyd

Where do you think we are going to see things go over the course of Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned here for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







